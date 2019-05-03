Scandinavian Air Pilot Strike is Over
Leadership management and trade union federations of pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark managed to agree on wage increases.
This year it will be 3.5%. In 2020, wages will increase by another three per cent, and by 2021 by four per cent. According to the SAS Executive Director, however, at least 24 hours will be required to normalize the flight schedule.
The SAS pilot strike began a week ago and affected about 4,000 flights and 380,000 passengers.
Protesters wanted higher wages and better working conditions.
