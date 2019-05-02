A Total of 3800 Flights Were Affected by SAS Pilots Strike

700 flights were canceled today, bringing the total number to 3800.

 700 flights were canceled today, bringing the total number to 3800.

The pilots are dissatisfied with the working conditions they define as unbearable, as well as their unpredictable work schedules.

The strike hit over 340,000 passengers.

SAS promises to return the amounts paid for airline tickets or to assist in an alternative route. Hotel accommodation costs are also booked while waiting for a new flight.

The Swedish railways have launched more trains to take on the heavy traffic. If the strike lasts more than 2 weeks, the airline will practically end the financial year with no revenue.

