The Bulgarian National Lottery Enters the Moldovan Market in the Summer

The Malta based betting company Kambi will support the Bulgarian "National Lottery" for its entry into the foreign market and specifically in Moldova.

The company said in an official announcement that they had signed an agreement to extend their partnership. According to it, Kambi will continue to offer the so-called sportbooks or popular even as direct betting via the 7777.bg platform of the National Lottery.

"In addition, we will support the planned entry of the Moldovan operator this summer," the statement said.

Recently, the Bulgarian operator, which has been part of the World Lottery Association last year, was chosen by the Moldovan authorities to manage both national lottery products and a new online brand in the direct betting segment.

The permission to operate the National Lottery in the country is for a period of 15 years.

Sports bets in the Eastern European country are banned at the moment, but in 2016 a law was adopted to regulate these activities.

"For the 7777.bg brand to become a part of the leaders in Bulgaria for 18 months since the start of our partnership, it is proof of the quality of Kambi's sports products and the marketing expertise of the National Lottery," says Chief Executive Officer of the Maltese company Christian Nilen.

According to the managing partner of the Bulgarian operator Milen Ganev, the National Lottery currently has the opportunity to start its expansion in foreign markets starting with Moldova.