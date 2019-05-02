Five Bulgarian Cities to Be Investigated for Fraud with European Funds

In five cities in the country, prosecutors, MoI and DANS have launched an investigation into fraud involving EU funds in the country.

The prosecutor's press release does not indicate whether these actions are the result of checks on guest houses that started these days.

At this time, the investigators' teams are in Sofia, Plovdiv, Sliven, Karnobat and Burgas. The investigation is for crimes under Article 248a (2) and (5) of the Penal Code - frauds with funds from European funds.

The investigation is now related to businessman Mineu Staykov, claims 24 hours. He is in custody since September. This is the second case against Staykov. He was accused of being the leader of a criminal group for cigarette production.

A week ago, the Chief Prosecutor ordered an inspection of all projects with the object of building guest houses across the country. The prosecutors have assured them that they will seek a link between the beneficiaries of EU funds and officials.



The reason for this was the inspections of the former Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev on alleged allegations of misappropriation of EU funds and the BSP MP Elena Yoncheva for three sea-funded guest houses funded by EU funds.