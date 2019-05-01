Japan Has a New Emperor

Naruhito became the new emperor of Japan at midnight on Wednesday, taking on the world's oldest monarchy after the historic abdication of his father, Akihito.

Japan also begins the new imperial era of Reeva or "beautiful harmony" that will last, while Naruhito, 59, today, remains on the throne.

Naruhito becomes the 126th Emperor of Japan and will officially bring the country into a new era for which the name Reeva has been chosen. The old era in Japan's history was called Haysay and began in 1989 when Ahochito sat on the throne.

The new Emperor is 59 years old and has completed his education in Oxford. In 1986, Naruhito met his future wife, a tea party.The couple married in 1993. The only child of the couple is Princess Aiko, born in 2001.

According to the Japanese laws that prevent a woman from being a heir to her successor, she will not inherit her father on the throne. The first heir to the throne became the younger brother of the new Emperor Fumihito, and after him, in his line of heirs, his son and nephew of the new Emperor, 12-year-old Prince Hissahito.