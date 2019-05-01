Breaking News CNN: UK Defense Secretary Fired over Huawei Leak

Politics | May 1, 2019, Wednesday // 20:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Breaking News CNN: UK Defense Secretary Fired over Huawei Leak

British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired her Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson over the leaking of a key decision related to the Chinese telecoms company Huawei from a National Security Council meeting.

Downing Street said in a statement Wednesday that May had lost confidence in his ability to serve in her government.
"The Prime Minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the Government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve his role of Defence Secretary and as a member of her Cabinet," the statement said.
"The Prime Minister's decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorized disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council."
"The Prime Minister thanks all members of the National Security Council for the full cooperation and candour during the investigation and considers the matter closed."
 
More details on CNN
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gavin Williamson, theresa may, Huawei, British Prime Minister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria