Breaking News CNN: UK Defense Secretary Fired over Huawei Leak

British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired her Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson over the leaking of a key decision related to the Chinese telecoms company Huawei from a National Security Council meeting.

Downing Street said in a statement Wednesday that May had lost confidence in his ability to serve in her government.

"The Prime Minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the Government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve his role of Defence Secretary and as a member of her Cabinet," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister's decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorized disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council."

"The Prime Minister thanks all members of the National Security Council for the full cooperation and candour during the investigation and considers the matter closed."