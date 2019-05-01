Police Detained About 20 Tons Bulgarian Contraband Tobacco in Hong Kong
The market price of the found tobacco amounts to $ 1.65 million.
The product was found in a container that came from our country, reported NOVA TV.
About 20 tons of hookah tobacco, believed to be smuggled, found in a container arriving from Bulgaria, discovered the Hog Kong authorities.
This was announced by the South China Morning Post newspaper, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.
Containers have been reported to contain items of everyday necessity, but on Monday, customs officers found the tobacco.
