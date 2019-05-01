With a solemn ceremony on May 2, Bulgaria will send the 38th contingent of the armed forces to participate in NATO's mission in Afghanistan "Resolute Support". The ritual will take place at 14:00 in Svoboda Square in Haskovo and will include Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Dimitar Iliev.

The contingent is comprised of up to 160 soldiers. It includes a national element, a security team, a team of advisers and staff officers at the headquarters of NATO's mission.

The Kandahar airport's security guard is formed by more than 100 soldiers, with most of its composition being the 31st mechanized battalion of the 2nd Tundja Mechanized Brigade. More than half of the soldiers have experience from missions abroad.

The commander of the company is Captain Svetlin Simeonov - Deputy Chief of Fire Service Support at Military Formation 52 740. He participated in overseas missions in 2008 and 2012 in Afghanistan and in 2009 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

NATO's International Mission in Afghanistan "Resolute Support" focuses on preparing, assisting and providing teams of advisers to Afghan state institutions and national security forces in interaction with the Afghan Government, partners and other international organizations involved in the region.

Our participation in the mission is according to the responsibilities of Bulgaria as a NATO member state.