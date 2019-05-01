Light Cannabis is Already Legally Sold in Belgium

The substance will also be distributed in the places where are selling cigarettes, reported NOVA TV.



The Belgian authorities have resolved the free sale of so-called "light" cannabis, local media reported. In the future, the plant will be sold even in stores for cigarettes, not just as in the past, only in specialized stores, BTA said.

It's about cannabis with up to 0.2% THC content, which does not cause severe dizziness. In recent years, specialized stores for "light" cannabis have appeared in Belgium, but the sale has not been subject to excise duty.

Legalization of all cannabis species would bring the Belgian budget annually to 144 million euros.

The police in the country are not happy with the new measure. The reason is that "legal" and "illegal" cannabis smells equally, and the work of verifying police officers on terrain will become extremely difficult.

Finally, a competitive market where private companies are free to set the quantity produced would generate a margin of 78.4 million for the State.