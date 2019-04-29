During the Easter Holidays: 68 Vehicle Crashes with Two Dead and 98 Injured

Unfortunately, these holiday days did not go without road accidents. There are a total of 68 crashes involving 98 injured and two perished. Six other people are at risk for life. This was stated by the Inspector General Ilia Georgiev of the Traffic Police in relation to the traffic situation and the safe travel in the last days of the holidays.

Although many people have chosen to merge the holidays to St. George on May 6, heavy traffic is now being reported. On the Hemus highway in the area of ​​Vitinja tunnel the automobile column is about 2 km, the ODMVR - Sofia reported. In order to alleviate the traffic, ODMWR teams controlled the vehicles through the tunnel and on the old road to Sofia.

From 14:00 to 20:00, the prohibition of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes on major roads and highways will again be valid, with two drivers being punished for the violation during the first weekend.

"There is a temporary organization of motorway traffic together with API and I call on all drivers to comply with the restrictions and rules and to comply with the instructions of the control bodies We have found cases of drivers who violate the ban on traffic in the emergency lane, ", pointed out Inspector General Georgiev and reminded that the fine for this violation is BGN 1,000 and the driver's license is taken for 3 months.

The greatest load is expected at the entry and exit arteries of Sofia and the other major cities as well as the motorways.