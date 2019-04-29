The EC Refused to Comment on the Case with the Bulgarian Guest Houses
The European Commission refused to comment on the case of the Bulgarian guest houses built with funds from European funds as private villas, BNR reported.
Speaker Daniel Rosario said that an investigation into these cases is currently underway in Bulgaria, and it is precisely this that needs to answer the problem.
Last week, the prosecution ordered a police check of 746 guest houses built with European funds. The action follows media outlets related to politicians about similar houses that, after their construction, do not accept tourists but act as private villas. Resignation for the case was submitted by Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev.
Last week, Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov commissioned a check on the use of all guest houses on the territory of the country funded by the European Agricultural Fund. An inspection has also been commissioned for vehicles acquired with EU financial assistance, the prosecution announced.
The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office examined the allegations made by Alexander Manolev about the misappropriation of funds affecting the financial interests of the European Union and asked KPKONPI to conduct a review and assessment of a conflict of interest.
