1,800 People Visit Pirogov Hospital During Easter Holidays

1,800 people have sought medical help in the emergency department of University Hospital Pirogov since April 26, the institution said, quoted by NOVA TV.

Its teams had difficult shifts in the Easter holidays. Of those 1,800 people, 260 had to remain in the hospital. The number of admitted patients with no health insurance was 15.

The children emergency room, unique for Bulgaria, took care of over 520 patients, 50 of which remain in Pirogov.

The departments of surgery and traumatology were the most busy. 250 patients were left for treatment in the hospital, 50 of them children. A total of 60 people are fighting for their life.

The most common complaints during weekends were related to heart and stomach problems.