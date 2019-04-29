Grigor Dimitrov Dropped Out with Six More Places in the World Rankings

Our best tennis player is already No. 49 in the world rankings of ATP.



The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov fell with six more places and is now № 49 in the world ranking of ATP, BTA reported.

Dimitrov lost in the third round of the Barcelona tournament last week and failed to defend his position from the quarterfinals in the race a year earlier.

That's why he dropped 6 places to 49th in the world with 985 points. This is his worst ranking since October 29, when he was under number 55.

There are no changes to the top of the rankings. Leader is Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic with 11160 points, followed by Rafael Nadal (Spain) with 7765 points and Alexander Zverev (Germany) with 5770 points.

Grigor Dimitrov confirmed participation in the Queens grass tournament.