Heavy Traffic on Trakia Motorway

According to Traffic Police, there is heavy traffic on the Trakia motorway, the Ministry of Interior said, quoted by NOVA TV.



They added that all cars were in the active lane and that in some areas of ongoing repairs drivers could also use the emergency lane in the direction of Sofia in accordance with the signs.



Police teams also regulate traffic in the area of the Echemishka tunnel on the Hemus motorway, with motor vehicles periodically halted before the tunnel. The aim is to avoid accidents in the three tunnels on the motorway.

So far, there were 68 car accidents with 98 injured and two died during the Easter holidays.