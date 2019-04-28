150,000 Bulgarians Chose Greece and Turkey For the Holidays

150,000 Bulgarians will travel abroad during the holidays, with the main preferences for the neighboring Balkan countries - Greece, Turkey, Northern Macedonia, Croatia and Serbia.

Britain will be No. 1 from the more distant European destinations, followed by Italy, Spain and Germany, Konstantin Zankov, Chief Expert at the Institute for Analyzes and Assessments in Tourism, told Monitor Newspaper.

"Turkey will be preferred destination during the weekends in early May. The packages for the tourists' sea destinations abroad amount to around BGN 400 per person, "he said.

The expert believes that most people will travel from the big cities - Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo.

For Bulgarian citizens, preferring to travel in their homeland, the packages amount to an average of BGN 250 for transport, accommodation and food. There are also BGN 60-70 per person, but in the most luxurious places the prices reach up to BGN 700-800.

In the country the spa and spa hotels are already almost reserved. The big regional centers such as Sofia, Varna and Burgas are empty during the holidays.