Grigor Dimitrov Confirmed Participation in the Queens Grass Tournament

Sports | April 27, 2019, Saturday // 16:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Confirmed Participation in the Queens Grass Tournament pixabay.com

It will take place between 17 and 23 June, reported NOVA TV. 

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov confirmed participation in the Queens grass tournament. The 2014 champion reached the 1/8-final of the race, where he lost 0-2 sets by Novak Djokovic.

"We are excited to see a combination of proven champions and talented young players on the court," the ATP 500 tournament organizer commented.

"The Fever-Tree Championships has always been one of our favorite tournaments. I have a special connection with everyone there. ", Grigor said.

This year's "The Fever -Tree Championships" will take place between 17 and 23 June. Kyle Edmund, Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dennis Shapovalov and Felix-Oz Aliassime will also take part in it.

Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, tennis, Bulgaria, Queens
