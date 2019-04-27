It will take place between 17 and 23 June, reported NOVA TV.



The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov confirmed participation in the Queens grass tournament. The 2014 champion reached the 1/8-final of the race, where he lost 0-2 sets by Novak Djokovic.

"We are excited to see a combination of proven champions and talented young players on the court," the ATP 500 tournament organizer commented.

"The Fever-Tree Championships has always been one of our favorite tournaments. I have a special connection with everyone there. ", Grigor said.

This year's "The Fever -Tree Championships" will take place between 17 and 23 June. Kyle Edmund, Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dennis Shapovalov and Felix-Oz Aliassime will also take part in it.