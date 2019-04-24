Deputy PM and Foreign Minister: Bulgaria and the Bulgarian People have Defied Hatred, Racism and Xenophobia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva last night opened the ritual sitting dinner - the beginning of the Jewish Feast of Pesach, which our foreign minister hosted for a second consecutive year. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"In years when, unfortunately, we see increasing nationalism, manifestations of xenophobia and language of hatred, we need more such initiatives," said Ekaterina Zaharieva in her address to the guests - dozens of representatives of the Bulgarian public and the diplomatic corps.



Minister Zaharieva expressed her joy at the introduction of the tradition of such a dinner organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and took a conclusion of the initiative.



"A year after we were together for the first time together, Bulgaria is already a full member of the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance. This shows that our government, people and society chose to be among those countries that are opposed to hatred, racism and xenophobia, "she said.



"We are determined to teach our children history so that the black pages in it can never be repeated," Minister Zaharieva said.



"Let us remember, do not forget and be tolerant," Ekaterina Zaharieva concludes.



In his address to the guests, the chairman of the Shalom Organization of Jews in Bulgaria Alexander Oscar thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs personally Minister Zaharieva and Deputy Minister Georg Georgiev, who is the national coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism.



"If the fight against the language of hatred and anti-Semitism so far has been done only by the Jewish community, today the Foreign Ministry, Minister Zaharieva, Georgi Georgiev, Bulgarian diplomacy and the state have joined forces," Oscar said and called to uphold our democratic values.



The initiative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs gathered at the ritual table representatives of the Jewish community in Bulgaria, the Chief Mufti of Bulgaria, representative of the Catholic Church, ambassadors of the member states in the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance, Bulgarian diplomats, members of the legislature and representatives of the Jewish communities from the Western Balkan countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.