30 Years in Prison for the Murderer of Bulgarian Journalist Victoria Marinova

The proceedings of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Rousse court proceedings in the murder case of the TV presenter from Rousse - Victoria Marinova ended in a first instance court with a conviction.

Accused of murder Severin Krasimirov made confession and demanded a shortened trial. By a judgment of 22 April 2019, the Ruse Regional Court found him guilty of the three charges of attack, rape and deliberate murder in a particularly painful manner and with extreme cruelty.

The court imposed the maximum penalties on the three crimes. Due to the shortened trial, the life imprisonment sentence imposed for the murder was replaced by a custodial sentence of up to 30 years. It is defined as a general punishment for serving the three crimes. The defendant Severin K. was sentenced to pay 150,000 leva for each of the civil claimants in the case - the mother, the father and the minor daughter of VM. He was ordered to pay the costs in the amount of over 16,000 leva.

The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.