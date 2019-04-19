Iliana Yotova Talks With Foreign Students of Bulgarian Origin

Vice President Iliana Yotova speaks with foreign students of Bulgarian origin who are studying at Plovdiv University "Paisii Hilendarski" within the Students Laboratory "Prospects for Development with Bulgarian Diploma".

It is another meeting of the Vice President with foreign students of Bulgarian origin, who study in higher education institutions in the country under Decree 103 and 228.



At the University of Plovdiv, 120 students are trained on these two decrees, mainly from Serbia, Macedonia, Moldova and Ukraine.



In front of them, Iliana Yotova said: "For us and for the Bulgarian state, you are not the other Bulgarians, you are part of us and no one has your Bulgarian self-consciousness and commitment to Bulgaria and our history."

After the end of the series of meetings, the vice-president plans to organize a discussion together with the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the representatives of the students from the different universities who are studying the two decrees and their lecturers on the updating of the normative documents, visa regimes, obtaining a permanent residence permit, and more.



During the discussion, the vice-president said that the employers' organizations, which would offer paid internships and different opportunities for development, will be invited so that they can choose to stay and develop in Bulgaria, after they finish their education in the country.