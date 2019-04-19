Testing of the TOLL System in Bulgaria Will Begin on May 15
The technical building of the toll system is on schedule, and in mid-August it will be ready to launch. This was announced yesterday in Vratsa by Regional Minister Petya Avramova, quoted by Econ.bg
From May, 15 will begin the testing of the individual components of the system, and their scope and size of the tariffs is yet to be discussed with the carriers.
According to the regional minister the toll system will cover half of the total 20,000 km national road network.
Some of the roads will have a zero rate due to their poor operating status.
The Regional Minister also explained that motorways are only 4% of the national road network.
Petya Avramova added that the highway from Vidin to Vratsa is also working actively. She added that a rehabilitation of the existing E-79 route from Vratsa to Mezdra is planned.
The rehabilitation of the road to the Ledenika Cave soon will be completed.
- » Reuters: Bulgaria Says Oman has Withdrawn Arbitration Claim over Corpbank
- » After Five Unexcused School Absences Social Benefits Suspended for a Year Decides Bulgarian Parliament
- » "Sofia Airport" Metro Station is Closed Due to Forgotten Luggage
- » Over 20,000 People in Bulgaria Did Not Receive Regularly Their Salaries in 2018
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: There are Record Amounts of Detained Heroin, Marijuana, Cocaine and Synthetic Drugs
- » Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Exit through Ruse Checkpoint