21-year-old Man Suspected of Committing Murder in Sofia District "Mladost" is Detained

Crime | April 18, 2019, Thursday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 21-year-old Man Suspected of Committing Murder in Sofia District "Mladost" is Detained

The police arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of killing a woman in the Mladost district in Sofia, the Interior Ministry said.

He was captured on Thursday morning in the train Sofia - Varna, at Gorna Oryahovitsa station. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.

On April 17, at 18.30, the police received a signal for a discovored body of a woman in the "Mladost" district in Sofia. On-site police and emergency help teams were immediately deployed and found signs of violence.

Work on the case continues, under the direction of the prosecutor's office.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria