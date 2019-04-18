21-year-old Man Suspected of Committing Murder in Sofia District "Mladost" is Detained

The police arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of killing a woman in the Mladost district in Sofia, the Interior Ministry said.

He was captured on Thursday morning in the train Sofia - Varna, at Gorna Oryahovitsa station. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.

On April 17, at 18.30, the police received a signal for a discovored body of a woman in the "Mladost" district in Sofia. On-site police and emergency help teams were immediately deployed and found signs of violence.

Work on the case continues, under the direction of the prosecutor's office.