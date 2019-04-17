Energy Companies Demand a Drastic Increase in Electricity Price From July 1

A drastic appreciation of the night electricity price for household consumers as of July 1 with more than 51% demanded from CEZ, and for the daily electricity price - about 11%, it is clear from the price proposal of the company, deposited in the State Agency of Energy Regulation (KEVR).


EVN offers an increase in the daily tariff by 4.6% and by over 8% for the night.

From Energo Pro, they offer an increase in household electricity consumption of around 5% and over 2 for daily energy.

Prices include network services and pay for access to power networks.

