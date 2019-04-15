The EU has finally adopted the Copyright Directive

EU countries have approved copyright reforms that have been strongly supported by publishers. However, American technology giants and Internet freedom activists have opposed these changes, arguing that they can harm the free sharing of information. The revision of the directive has led to a strong lobbying on both sides.



Romania, chairing the Council of the European Union, said that the "balanced text", which was adopted by the Luxembourg ministers, is a "cornerstone" in the construction of the unified digital market of the Union.

EU sources say that Italy, Finland, Sweden, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland voted against the directive, and Belgium, Estonia and Slovenia have abstained.

"I am glad that we have achieved this balanced text," said Valer-Daniel Breaz, Romanian Minister of Culture and National Identity.



In his words, the text creates "many opportunities for the European creative sector that will thrive and better reflect our cultural diversity and other common European values."

Breaz added that the same thing applies to "consumers whose freedom on the Internet will be consolidated."

In an EU statement, the new rules provide for adequate protection for authors and artists while opening up new opportunities for access to and sharing of copyrighted content across the European Union.