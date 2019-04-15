Bulgaria's Golden Ensemble in Rhythmic Triumphs in the Crowd in Sofia (Video)

Sports | April 15, 2019, Monday // 13:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Golden Ensemble in Rhythmic Triumphs in the Crowd in Sofia (Video)

Bulgaria's Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble won the title in the World Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics in Sofia.

Simona Dyankova, Madlen Radukanova, Laura Traats, Stephanie Kiriakova and Erika Zafirova gathered a total of 49,350 after playing their two routines and retained the first place they had settled since the first race day. Yesterday they played their 5-ball combination.

Our wonderful gymnasts delighted the fans with their performance on the mixed composition of three hoops and two pairs of clubs playing on the soundtrack of the movie "The Biggest Showman".

The students of Vesela Dimitrova made some mistakes, but they did not affect the achievement of a high score. The Bulgarians remained the ensembles of Italy and Japan.

On Sunday, the World Cup continues with the finals of the two matches, with Bulgaria fighting for the awards of both compositions.

 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria