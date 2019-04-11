China With Great Interest in the Construction of the Belene NPP

,,We propose the creation of a joint company, investment projects and all modern forms of public-private partnership'', the prime minister Boyko Borissov said, reported NOVA TV.

"Relations between Bulgaria and China are dynamic and friendly. The Chinese have a great interest in the construction of the Belene NPP and we are proposing the creation of a joint venture, investment projects and all modern forms of public-private partnership, not a state guarantee, as the Chinese insist. However we are afraid that we will only participate with what is available so far, "Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in Dubrovnik, where he met with a Chinese delegation during the economic forum" 16 + 1 "

According to Borissov, the talks continue in order to reach consensus. According to the PM the Belene NPP project is extremely profitable for the Chinese side. "I think this is a very profitable project for them, political, geostrategic," he said, adding that the country will build for the first time in Europe.

According to the Prime Minister, if a consensus is reached, by the end of the year the Chinese National Bank will open its own center in Sofia to finance projects. And after the 16+ meeting in Sofia relations between the two countries have become more dynamic.

"After the four-day meeting, relations between China and Bulgaria are much more dynamic and more friendly. Currently $ 800 million is the export of Bulgaria to China, which becomes a figure, at 1.5 billion from China to Bulgaria'', Borisov commented.