The Bulgarian-Macedonian Committee on History is sitting in Boyana

Deputy Minister Georg Georgiev opened the Fifth Meeting of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Committee on Historical and Educational Issues with the Republic of Northern Macedonia at Boyana Residence.



"We are very happy and we are glad that we have been able to reach agreements on important topics regarding the co-celebration of the feasts of St. St. Cyril and Methodius, Kliment Ohridski, St. Nahum and King Samuil. This is a kind of success on topics that have rather marked a division, and now we find a common path that does not separate us'', said the Deputy Minister.

Georgiev stressed that good results were achieved within the framework of the agreements reached on issues such as education and culture, which in turn would contribute to the implementation of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

"I would like to emphasize that the main focus of this Commission's work is our common history. Here we are not talking about "shared" history because we share the story with both our neighbours and countries around the world. The common history is what unites us and what we are looking for as a basis for cooperation and friendship between our countries'', he added.