The city showed the best performance in Darik Radio's annual ranking, quoted by NOVA TV.



Russe is the best city to live for 2018.

Once again, Sofia received the prize "Best Business Town". The capital has the most public and private investment, unemployment is among the lowest and gross domestic product per capita is highest.

The admission of the "greenest city" went to Dobrich. Burgas stands out as a "city of knowledge". according to the survey, Stara Zagora live in the safest city. Varna is in the leading position in the category "Full of Live City" - by demographic indicators and as a favorite destination.

This year, the best city to live in is the European door of Bulgaria, the city of the free spirit. Extremely visible change in infrastructure, educational infrastructure and cultural institutes and in changing the environment and in terms of ecology, many, many complexly accomplished things. "Everything I experienced later had already happened in Ruschuk" - the words are the Russe Nobel laureate-born Elias Canetti.

Russe is the first city in which sidewalks with curbs are built, as well as gas lanterns for lighting.

And the Russians have a self-confidence of true Europeans. The assessment criteria of the 27 regional cities in the country take into account the level of economy, ecology, education, security and quality of life.