The first Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul Airport, the new home of the airline, is up to Ankara, just like it was 86 years ago.

Just like the first flight of the carrier 86 years ago, the final destination and this is the Turkish capital. With 172 passengers and 8-member cabin crew aboard, the plane took off at 2:00 pm from Istanbul Airport to Ankara Esenboga Airport.

 İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, commented: "We are delighted to enter a new era for Turkish Airlines, with a slight nostalgia. You may know that 86 years ago our first domestic flight was to Ankara. Today, from our new home, we start a new adventure and again with our first flight head to the Turkish capital. In the future we are expecting many more than 86 years, flying proudly to every corner of the world like the family of Turkish Airlines and the opportunities offered by our new home. "

