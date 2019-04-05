The relocation of Turkish Airlines to Istanbul Airport began, reported Econ.bg



Turkish Airlines has begun its move to Istanbul Airport, the largest airport project in the world. After the first stage in October 2018, the final phase began that night at 03:00.

The move will take a total of 45 hours and will end in the evening on April 6 (Saturday) at 23:59. Istanbul Airport and Ataturk Airport will be closed for all passenger flights within 12 hours.

İlker Aycı, chairman of the board of directors and executive committee of Turkish Airlines, commented: "We are carrying out the largest transport operation in aviation history. The scale of the move from Ataturk Airport to our new one, Istanbul Airport, is so great that the total area of ​​equipment we transport would cover 33 football fields. We will continue to welcome our guests from all over the world with the unique service of Turkish Airlines, but with much more opportunities that our new home provides after this spectacular operation that is important not only for our country and region but also globally. "

Aycı said the facility will add 73 billion liras (nearly $14 billion)- 4.9 percent of the GDP - to the Turkish economy.

The airport employs 36,000 people currently, 120,000 people will work in the coming months, and 225,000 people will work when all phases are completed. It will provide employment to 1.5 million people indirectly.

The airport would take flight to 350 destinations worldwide including Africa.

Turkish Airlines will provide added services to its passengers such as Business Class and Exclusive Lounge.