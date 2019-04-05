German President is on a Working Visit to Plovdiv

Тhe visit of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in our country continue. On the second day of his visit he and his host Rumen Radev are in Plovdiv. They visited a plant of a German engineering company. The topic of the bilateral Bulgarian-German talks is the investment.

Head of state Rumen Radev said that our country should do its best to continue to attract more German investments on the territory of Bulgaria because, in terms of business and investment, the Bulgarian-German relations have proved fruitful.

That is why President Radev has chosen to lead his German counterpart Steinmeier into the industrial zone of Plovdiv where one of the biggest plants of a German refrigeration company works. On average, there are making 4,000 refrigerators a day, and more than 1,900 people are employed.

Rumen Radev: You know that Bulgaria is fighting for a strategic German investment, in this struggle it is very important that the German state leadership and the German public are convinced that we in Bulgaria can.