Sofia Municipality is Taking Measures For Cleaner Air

The eco-minister and the mayor of Sofia signed a contract for improving the air quality, reported NOVA TV.



The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov and the Mayor of Sofia Municipality Yordanka Fandakova signed a contract for improving the quality of the atmospheric air in Sofia.

This is the second project under the Operational Program "Environment" (OPE) 2014-2020 for real investment measures addressing the main source of air pollution - domestic heating.

The measures of the project are oriented towards the protection of the environment and the health of the citizens through reduction of the atmospheric air pollution.

The implementation of the project will reduce the amount of emissions of fine particulate matter in the territory of Sofia Municipality, which are the source of domestic heating.

Activities include replacement of heating appliances for households using solid fuel appliances with environmentally friendly alternative forms of heating.

The project is in implementation of the Ambient Air Quality Program 2015-2020 of the Sofia Municipality. The program envisages reducing air pollutant levels and reaching the PM10 standards, reducing the emissions from household and public sources using conventional solid and liquid fuels for heating.

The amount of the investment is 44.3 million BGN, provided entirely by the OPE 2014-2020.

The implementation period is 54 months.