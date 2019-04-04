Germany supports the construction of a Volkswagen plant in Bulgaria. This was stated by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a joint press conference with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

"With this signal we want to send the message that Germany has a great interest in the political, cultural and economic relations between our two countries to continue and become even closer," Steinmeier said.

Rumen Radev said that Steinmeier discussed the prospects for a strategic German investment in Bulgaria.

"I believe that successful Bulgarian-German Economic Partnership provides a reasonable basis to believe that Bulgaria is ready and deserves to have a strategic investor with a closed production cycle," said the Bulgarian head of state.