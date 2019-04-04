The EP Adopted the Mobility Package at First Reading

The European Parliament adopted at first reading changes to the Mobility package, reported NOVA TV.

Three projects were voted and more than 1,000 proposals for amendments were rejected, including those of the Bulgarian MPs for postponement and procedural objections.

Following today's vote, talks between the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the Commission will begin.

If these negotiations are completed successfully in the next and last session of the EP in April, a second reading vote will be held before the election of MEPs in May.

The next negotiations will be led by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The presidency has two weeks to reach an agreement.