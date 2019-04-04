The Deepest Pool in the World will be Open in Poland
The deepest pool in the world - 45 meters, will be open by the end of the year in Poland, RIA Novosti reported. It is designed for professional aqua lovers and will accommodate 8000 cubic meters of water - 27 times more than a standard 25-meter pool.
It is supposed to be suitable for training not only for beginners but also for experienced divers, and it will also be interesting for viewers who will be able to walk in a special tunnel.
However, the record in Poland will not be held long - it is expected next year in the UK to be a 50 meter deep pool.
- » Christo will pack the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
- » Number of prisoners in Europe is Decreasing
- » Mission Shakti, India’s Anti-Satellite Missile test conducted on 27 March, 2019
- » Presidential Election Campaign in Northern Macedonia Begins
- » Pope Francis Criticized the Policy of Building Walls to Keep Migrants Away
- » The EP will Look Again at the Changes in the Haulier's Operating Rules