The Deepest Pool in the World will be Open in Poland

The deepest pool in the world - 45 meters, will be open by the end of the year in Poland, RIA Novosti reported. It is designed for professional aqua lovers and will accommodate 8000 cubic meters of water - 27 times more than a standard 25-meter pool.

It is supposed to be suitable for training not only for beginners but also for experienced divers, and it will also be interesting for viewers who will be able to walk in a special tunnel.

However, the record in Poland will not be held long - it is expected next year in the UK to be a 50 meter deep pool.