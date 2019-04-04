The Deepest Pool in the World will be Open in Poland

World | April 4, 2019, Thursday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Deepest Pool in the World will be Open in Poland

The deepest pool in the world - 45 meters, will be open by the end of the year in Poland, RIA Novosti reported. It is designed for professional aqua lovers and will accommodate 8000 cubic meters of water - 27 times more than a standard 25-meter pool.

It is supposed to be suitable for training not only for beginners but also for experienced divers, and it will also be interesting for viewers who will be able to walk in a special tunnel.

However, the record in Poland will not be held long - it is expected next year in the UK to be a 50 meter deep pool.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria