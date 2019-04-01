Police Detained 12 Illegal Migrants Near the Village of Dragovishtitsa
The drivers of two cars are also arrested, reported NOVA TV.
12 illegally staying migrants were detained in the territory of Rousse-Kostinbrod. This is reported by the Ministry of Interior press center. The drivers of two cars are arrested.
About 23.00h on March 30, on a second-class road 81, near the village of Dragovishtitsa, police officers stopped the first car for a routine check. There were 12 foreign citizens in the car without identity documents, identifying themselves as Afghans.
Minutes later a second car was stopped, whose driver have not obeyed to the police order. The men were taken to the Regional Police Station-Slivnitsa.
The two drivers are detained for up to 24 hours.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and the investigation continues.
- » Bulgarian Interior Ministry MoI Initiates Speed Control Operation Across the Country
- » Registration of Parties and Coalitions For the European Elections Will Start on April 5
- » The Toll Tax in Bulgaria for Trucks up to 12 Tons will be BGN 0.10/km
- » Today is the Raise in Wages of the Drivers in the Sofia Public Transport
- » Emergency Sirens to Be Tested in Several Cities in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic on Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo