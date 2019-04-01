Police Detained 12 Illegal Migrants Near the Village of Dragovishtitsa

The drivers of two cars are also arrested, reported NOVA TV.


12 illegally staying migrants were detained in the territory of Rousse-Kostinbrod. This is reported by the Ministry of Interior press center. The drivers of two cars are arrested.

About 23.00h on March 30, on a second-class road 81, near the village of Dragovishtitsa, police officers stopped the first car for a routine check. There were 12 foreign citizens in the car without identity documents, identifying themselves as Afghans.

Minutes later a second car was stopped, whose driver have not obeyed to the police order. The men were taken to the Regional Police Station-Slivnitsa.

The two drivers are detained for up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and the investigation continues.

