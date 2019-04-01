The EP Will Again Consider the "Mobility" Package This Week



The European Parliament will discuss again this week the changes in the rules of the international carriers. This is reported on the website of the Parliament's Transport Committee.

It is foreseen that the commission will meet extraordinary on April 2, after last week in Strasbourg MEPs failed to pronounce on the many proposals for corrections and additions to the submitted bills. In January, the parliamentary committee approved only one of the three documents on which the proposed changes were based.

According to the program of the European Parliament at the session in Brussels on April 3 and 4, the amendments will be voted in the plenary hall. If this first-reading vote is successful, it will outline the European Parliament's views in the negotiations with the Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Commission. Only when these trialogue negotiations are successful the European Parliament will have to vote on the changes at second reading. It is expected that if the vote does not make progress this week, the issue remains for the MEPs elected in the upcoming EU elections.

Last week, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote to his colleagues in Greece, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Slovakia and Croatia, as well as the leaders of EPP parties from these countries, asking to support the efforts of Bulgarian MEPs to extend the debates for the package "Mobility".