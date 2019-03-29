The New Bulgarian 100 Leva Banknote is More Secure than the Euro

The new 100 Leva banknote that the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) put into circulation on 28 December 2018 appears to be more secure than the euro.

It won a prestigious international award by defeating her Euro-competition and was selected for a 2019 banknote at the High Security Printing EMEA conference held in Malta from 25 to 27 March 2019 , according to a press release from the BNB press office.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa region conference is held annually with more than 250 high-tech specialists in the printing of banknotes, passports, visas and other documents from around the world. The prize for the banknote is awarded for outstanding achievements in the design, technical complexity and protection of a banknote or series of banknotes for the region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new 100 Leva banknote has new security features, including an additional sign for blind people, a holographic band with optical effects, optically-effective ink, high-resolution watermark, and more.