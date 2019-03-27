Bulgarian Cabinet Will Allocate BGN 32.4 million For the European Elections

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev will be involved in the preparation and holding of the European Elections, reported NOVA TV.



BGN 32.4 million will be allocated for the European elections in Bulgaria. This is the decision of the Council of Ministers, which was adopted today.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, who will be assisted by a working group, will be involved in the preparations. The decision includes duties and responsibilities of other ministers related to the preparation and conduction of the elections.

The vote will take place on 26 May 2019.