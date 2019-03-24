Carriers Discuss Forthcoming Protest Actions in Plovdiv

The forthcoming protest action against the adoption of the EP Mobile Package I will be discussed on Saturday by the General Assembly of the International Carriers in Plovdiv.

At the General Assembly of the Union, delegates will discuss the threats facing the sector arising from the controversial issues internationally and internally and will come forward with a declaration of joint action.

Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov said that Bulgaria will insist on the possible revision of the Mobility Package I to adopt texts that will guarantee our national interest.

Mobility Package I is on the Preliminary Agenda and it will be voted on 25 March.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani also held a meeting this week.

The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, said he proposed postponing the examination of the Mobility package, but the Socialists and Liberals in the EP voted against.