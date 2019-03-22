Microsoft Stops Windows 7
Microsoft Corporation announced that it will soon shut down the Windows 7 operating system.
The operating system will terminate its renewal on January 14, 2020.
As of April 17, Windows 7 users will receive a warning message. After the shutdown, the operating system will no longer be safe, as computers with this system will not have protection against current cyber threats.
At present, 40% of the software market is occupied by Windows 7. However, Microsoft has decided to suspend its support. This is in favor of Windows 8, though it has failed to win the hearts of users.
