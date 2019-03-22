The Working Visit of Ekaterina Zaharieva to Japan Began

Tokyo's working visit of the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva began at the invitation of the Japanese Foreign Minister.

She will take part in the Fifth World Summit of Women Ministers for Foreign Affairs and will hold a series of talks with representatives of the political and business community. An official dinner in honor of the forum will be given by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tonight.

On the eve of the Fifth World Assembly of Women Ministers from all over the world, Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike spoke today about the important role of women in today's political life.

With women at the highest levels in politics and the judiciary, our country is indeed with leading positions in the world according to Minister Zaharieva.

Ekaterina Zaharieva - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: We have 95 out of 100 points in the World Bank's measurement.