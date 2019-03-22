Illegal Logging in Bulgaria is Estimated at BGN 150 Million Per Year

The annual volume of illegal logging in Bulgaria reaches 2.4 - 2.7 million cubic meters. This is between a quarter and a third of the total yield, which forms a shady business of nearly 150 million leva per year. World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said.

On the occasion of the World Forest Day, the conservation organization reminds us that protecting them is the responsibility of each of us. In addition to providing the resources needed for human survival, they also have an important economic value.

Forests are home to hundreds of animal and plant species. They regulate river levels and provide a place for recreation and walking. Forests provide wood for fire to nearly 90 million people in Europe and North America.

Last but not least, they are the largest carbon dioxide storage facilities after the oceans and play a key role in the climate of the planet. Their indiscriminate cuts lead to the release of a huge amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which contributes to climate change.

WWF's Bulgarian office gives advice on uncovering logging during a forest walk. If a witness suspects that it is not legal, they can verify that as there should be a plaque bearing information on the territory where the timber is harvested, the ownership of the forest, the logging license, the date of issue and the contractor. The presence of a logging mark located at a height of 130 cm on the tree trunk and a hexagonal seal on the trunk base to remain after the felling is a sign that everything is fine.

A unique WWF platform developed by WWF gives, through the coordinates of the location of the mobile phone, detailed information about the forest and whether a license has been issued for felling. It is also possible to check in the Register of the Forestry Executive Agency for a logging permit under the forest number.

If there is a mismatch or fake markup, report a potential violation to a 112 phone, or call WWF.

On Friday, the national donor campaign for the preservation of the ancient forests in Bulgaria and its inhabitants will begin, which will last until March 31st.