The EU Fined Google with 1.49 Billion Euros
Google has been fined $ 1.49 billion by the EU to block advertisers from its competitors in its search engine, the BBC said.
This is the third EU fine for the giant in the last two years.
The case was opened in 2016 and accuses Google that it has forbidden third parties to use the AdSence app to display advertisements by Google's rivals.
In response, Google changed its AdSence contacts and added multiple companies as third parties, giving them more space to display competing ads.
Google's parent company, Alphabet, has blocked large amounts of advertising money, with revenue of 2018 excluding taxes amounting to 30.7 billion dollars, and in 2017 it was $ 12.66 billion.
