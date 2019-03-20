Sofia Airport Grows Passenger Traffic with 5.2% this February
Passenger traffic at Bulgaria's Sofia Airport rose by an annual 5.2% to 497,999 people in February, data from the airport showed, reports SeeNews.
Aircraft take-offs and landings at Sofia Airport increased 3.2% year-on-year to 4,254 in the second month of the year, according to Sofia Airport statistics.
Cargo handled at the airport grew 22.6% to 1,923 t. in February.
Bulgaria is currently holding a tender for a 35-year concession contract to run the airport, worth an estimated 3.9 billion euro ($4.6 billion). The deadline for submitting offers, which was extended on several occasions, is April 3.
- » Tourism Minister: The Summer for Bulgarian Tourism will Be Challenging
- » Bulgaria’s Black Sea Hotels and Restaurants Seek to Hire Seasonal Workers
- » Foreign Tourists in Varna During the Winter - Mainly Romanians, Israelis, Germans and Turks
- » About 70 000 Bulgarians Chose Holiday Cruises for their Vacation
- » China's Jiangxi Province Promotes Culture, Tourism in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria is on the Luxury Travel Map with InterContinental Sofia