Sofia Airport Grows Passenger Traffic with 5.2% this February

Passenger traffic at Bulgaria's Sofia Airport rose by an annual 5.2% to 497,999 people in February, data from the airport showed, reports SeeNews. 

Aircraft take-offs and landings at Sofia Airport increased 3.2% year-on-year to 4,254 in the second month of the year, according to Sofia Airport statistics.

Cargo handled at the airport grew 22.6% to 1,923 t. in February.

Bulgaria is currently holding a tender for a 35-year concession contract to run the airport, worth an estimated 3.9 billion euro ($4.6 billion). The deadline for submitting offers, which was extended on several occasions, is April 3.

