146 000 Are the Working Pensioners in Bulgaria

146 000 are the working pensioners in our country, according to data from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) at the end of 2018 provided to Monitor Newspaper. The number of Bulgarians who choose to work after retirement has been growing steadily since 2014, with only 18,500 in the last two years.

Every month 1,871 pensioners seek employment through the labor office.

Ladies most often find work in childcare facilities such as sellers, chefs, bread makers, nurses, or pharmacists.

Men usually start as security guards, drivers, construction workers. The Employment Agency also states that retirees prefer flexible working hours or half working days.

According to the Insurance Institute, nearly 150,000 people remaining on the labor market, just over 100,000 have a retirement and old age pension. Every fourth Bulgarian from the third age who continues to work has found a job in the capital.

Immediately after Sofia there is another well-developed economic region - Plovdiv. At the bottom of the list are Silistra, Targovishte and Kardjali.

23 per cent of all working pensioners are police, military or firemen. The average age of the Ministry of Interior staff is 57 years and the remuneration is about BGN 800.

The wages of the military and police in Varna, Plovdiv, Shumen and Stara Zagora are closest to those in the capital - about BGN 1,000.