Deputies Adopted the Social Services Act at First Reading

With 163 votes in favor and no "against" MPs adopted the first reading of the Social Services Act, reported the Bulgarian National Television. It is the third of a set of laws that mothers of disabled children insist on accepting.

The law provides for the creation of a special agency for the quality of social services at the Minister of Labor and Social Policy to monitor how municipalities and private organizations deal with social care. A National Map of Social Services will also be established. It will reflect the specific needs on the ground and the necessary funding for their realization. All Bulgarian citizens will have the right to social services.

"With this bill, the government is committed to developing and submitting to the National Assembly a package of bills aimed at the rights of people who are from the vulnerable groups of our society'', said Bisser Petkov - Minister of Labor and Social Policy