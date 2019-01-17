419 schools are in a flu vacation, reported NOVA TV.



Most of them are in the districts of Plovdiv and Stara Zagora. There are 140 in Plovdiv, and 120 in Stara Zagora. There are also several schools in other areas. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev, reported.

According to the Minister, on Thursday, more schools in the country are expected to stop working because of the flu epidemic.