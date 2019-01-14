Israeli Executive Arrested in Bulgaria on Guatemala Bribery Suspicions

Crime | January 14, 2019, Monday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Israeli Executive Arrested in Bulgaria on Guatemala Bribery Suspicions Shikun & Binui headquarters near Ben Gurion Airport. (Google Street View screen capture)

An executive in an Israeli construction firm was arrested in Bulgaria on Thursday at the request of Guatemalan authorities over suspicions he paid millions of dollars in bribes to a Guatemalan minister in order to secure government construction contracts for his company, reported Times of Israel. 

Azaria Levy, 70, was detained by Bulgarian authorities at the request of Interpol in the Black Sea coastal city of Varna after stepping off a flight from Israel.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Shikun & Binui, Bulgaria, Israel, massve scandal, crime, bribery
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria