Israeli Executive Arrested in Bulgaria on Guatemala Bribery Suspicions
Crime | January 14, 2019, Monday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Shikun & Binui headquarters near Ben Gurion Airport. (Google Street View screen capture)
An executive in an Israeli construction firm was arrested in Bulgaria on Thursday at the request of Guatemalan authorities over suspicions he paid millions of dollars in bribes to a Guatemalan minister in order to secure government construction contracts for his company, reported Times of Israel.
Azaria Levy, 70, was detained by Bulgarian authorities at the request of Interpol in the Black Sea coastal city of Varna after stepping off a flight from Israel.
