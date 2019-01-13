Greek Defence Minister Announces Resignation Ahead of Macedonia Vote
Greece's defence minister, who is head of the main coalition partner of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, announced his resignation on Sunday ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote to end a 27-year name dispute with Macedonia, reported AFP
"The Macedonia issue does not allow me not to sacrifice my post," Panos Kammenos said after a meeting with Tsipras. "I thanked the prime minister for the cooperation and I explained to him that for this national issue we cannot continue," he said, adding that his Independent Greeks party "is pulling out of the government".
- » Macedonia Lawmakers To Hold Critical Debate Over Name Change
- » Severe Weather Conditions in Greece Expected to Worsen
- » Snow and Storms Across Greece as “Rafael” Covers Country
- » Greek Lawmakers Approve New Budget – with More Austerity
- » Turkey May Start New Syria Operation at Any Moment, Erdogan Says
- » B92: "Kosovo is tarnishing European Union's reputation"