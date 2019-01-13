Greek Defence Minister Announces Resignation Ahead of Macedonia Vote

Greece's defence minister, who is head of the main coalition partner of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, announced his resignation on Sunday ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote to end a 27-year name dispute with Macedonia, reported AFP

"The Macedonia issue does not allow me not to sacrifice my post," Panos Kammenos said after a meeting with Tsipras. "I thanked the prime minister for the cooperation and I explained to him that for this national issue we cannot continue," he said, adding that his Independent Greeks party "is pulling out of the government".

