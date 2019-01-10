169 Snow Cleaning Machines Are Taking Care For the Roads in Sofia

69 snow cleaning machines are working in Sofia, snow is expected throughout the day. Prioritized cleaning of stops, approaches to underpasses and sidewalks has begun. This was said by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova at a briefing this morning.



Urban transport moves smoothly.

162 people have spent the night in the crisis centers of Sofia Municipality.

At over 5% of unclean areas, the municipality will not pay to cleaning companies as contractually, said Fandakova.